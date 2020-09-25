Kris Jenner On Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having More Kids: “You Never Know”

The coronavirus pandemic lockdown is a blessing in disguise for many people across the globe. And it definitely seems to be doing good for exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star and her baby-daddy Tristan have reportedly been in a good place since their reconciliation during this period. And now, mommy Kris Jenner has said something about their relationship.

Ellen DeGeneres recently asked the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family if she may become a grandmother once again with a kid from this couple. Read on to know what was the reality tv star’s reply to it.

On Thursday (September 24), while in conversation with Ellen, Kris Jenner dodged a question about daughter Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson with a very diplomatic answer. When asked about getting more grandchildren from this pair, she said, “You never know.”

Here’s how their conversation between the two personalities transpired. When the talk show host asked, “Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more [grandchildren] with them?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star replied very coyly, “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count.”

As per reports in People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been getting cosy together. The magazine also reported that the exes have recently started looking at properties in Los Angeles together “to start fresh”. A source told them, “Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy.”

Talking about Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship, the first news of Tristan cheating, on his then soon-to-be baby mama, made headline in 2018, two days before she gave birth to their daughter True. Images of Tristan getting close to a woman at New York nightclub and old footages of him with two women in Washington DC also went viral on the internet.

Despite this turbulence, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson worked on their relationship. They broke off in February 2019, when Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Well, will Kris Jenner become a granny once again because of this couple? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Must Read: Money Heist Season 5: What Breakup? Tokyo & Rio Are Happy Puppies In This Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube