Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back Together? Scott Disick Gives A Major HINT

Khloe Kardashian is such a positive soul and always radiating positivity. You can just make out looking at her picture that she’s someone who can go out of her way for her loved ones. And it seems like the reality TV star has already given a second chance to her ex-boyfriend and NBA player, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe just shared a picture on Instagram wearing a black bikini and captioned it, “Good Swim back in stock NOW!!!!”

Now, Scott Disick who happens to be Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband and an integral part of Kardijenner clan commented on Khloe Kardashian’s picture and wrote, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!”

Did he just confirm that Khloe and Tristan are back together? Whoa. that’s huge. Their brewing romance news has been the talk of the talk for a while ever since they returned from Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday trip from the Turks and Caicos island.

Meanwhile, the NBA star also commented on Khloe’s picture and wrote, “😍🔥Rhaatid🔥😍”.

For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter together named, True Thompson.

