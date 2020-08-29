Millie Bobby Brown: “I Struggle With Anxiety, Keep Most Things Private”

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Enola Holmes on Netflix. A while ago, the makers have released the trailer of the film and it has been trending ever since. The buzz around the film is quite high and fans are really excited to see Brown donning the hat of Sherlock Holmes sister.

The 16-year-old is doing great in her life and keeps giving a glimpse of her personal life to her fans every now and then on her Instagram account.

Millie Bobby Brown enjoys a massive fan following on social media with more than 35 million followers on Instagram.

The Stranger Things actress is often considered as a fashion icon among teens and is always acing the fashion game with the most updated trends in the industry.

Talking to Glamour UK, Brown spoke about her anxiety and said, “I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I’m having a bad day or I’m feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, ‘Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,’ those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more.”

Millie also revealed how she’s her biggest critic and said, “I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too. I rely on myself to give myself self-love because that’s just literally the only way I can. I tell myself, ‘Wow. I did good in that,’ and I have to give myself love because that’s important. Everyone has to empower themselves.”

Besides Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and the film will be releasing on September 23, 2020.

