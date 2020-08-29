The coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing worldwide even after more than 5 months of it being declared as a pandemic. Many people and countries in the world have regretted not taking the virus seriously at the right time. However, Kate Winslet says she had started taking precautions much earlier thanks to working in the 2011 film Contagion based on the pandemic.

Kate Winslet recently during an interview said that she had started taking care of everything including wearing masks even before it was suggested to people.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet said, “I think it’s the unknown element of this virus. We just don’t know how it’s going to affect any given individual. I think that was what’s so terrifying,” she explained and added, “I’m a very practical, straightforward person, and if I have to respond to an emergency, I just go into that zone.”

Kate Winslet also added how people thought that she is crazy. “People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves,” she recalled. “Then all of a sudden March 13 came around, and people were like, ‘F**k, where do I get one of those masks?’”

“One was in L.A. and was very lucky to get on a trial using convalescent plasma and did really, really well in the space of, like, 72 hours after the treatment. And a dialect coach who lives in London has had it, was in the hospital for 11 weeks, is out, and has had every lung test, blood test, blood pressure test, and is clear of everything but just cannot get better — is breathless, lethargic, still feels very unwell.” she continued to add.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Contagion starred Kate Winslet along with Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Ehle, and Sanaa Lathan.

