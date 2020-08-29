Mexican Comedian Manuel Valdés AKA El Loco Passes Away At 89

Mexican comic actor Manuel Valdés, known by his nickname ‘El Loco,’ passed away at the age of 89. Manuel and his brothers were prominent people in Mexican comedy, TV and movies for over seven decades.

Manuel, the last of the three brothers, suffered from numerous ailments, including cancer in recent years.

Sharing the sad news, Manuel Valdés’ associates wrote on Twitter, “We say farewell to one of the greatest figures of Mexican comedy, until we met again, Manuel” El Loco” Valdés.”

The late actor is survived by his kids.

Some of Manuel Valdés works include ‘It Is Never Too Late to Love’ (1953), ‘Trip to the Moon’ (1958), ‘La leyenda de la Nahuala’ (2007) and ‘You’ve Got Me By the Wing’ (1953). He also starred in ‘A Thousand and One Nights’ (1958), ‘Tender Pumpkins’ (1949) and many more films.

He also appeared in television shows like ‘Siempre te amaré’ (2000), ‘¡Vivan los niños!’ (2002) and ‘La Carabina de Ambrosio’ (1978–1984). His other TV outings include ‘Como dice el dicho’ (2012), ‘Amy, la niña de la mochila azul’ (2004) and ‘Entre el amor y el odio’ (2002).

Manuel Valdés’s brother, Germán Valdés, better know known as Tin-Tan, starred in several Mexican movies in the 1950s and 1960s. He passed away in 1973. His other brother, Ramón Gómez Valdés de Castillo is noted for essaying the role of Don Ramón on the TV series ‘El Chavo del Ocho’. He breathed his last in 1988.

Funeral details have not been revealed yet. May Manuel Valdés’ soul rest in peace.

