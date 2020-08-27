Kate Winslet On S*x Scene With Saoirse Ronan In Ammonite: "I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene"

Kate Winslet made headlines for the s*x scene she has with Saoirse Ronan in their upcoming romantic drama Ammonite. The film, that will premiere on September 11, has a very intimate lovemaking scene between the two actresses.

Now Kate has opened up about how the whole scene was shot. The Titanic actress takes immense pride in saying that she choreographed the entire scene with Saoirse Ronan. While the actress said that it was certainly not an easy job, she and Ronan certainly did feel safe shooting such an intimate scene.

Opening up about the whole s*x scene, Kate Winslet said, “Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves. It’s definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did.”

Kate Winslet continued, “We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, b**bs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.’ I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

The Kate and Saoirse Ronan starrer Ammonite was set to premiere at the Cannes this year. But given that the gala will happen virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winslet is more than happy. The actress in the same interview to the Hollywood Reporter said, “I can be barefoot and I don’t have to put a dress on and feel sick. So it’s awesome. I can have my glass of wine just out of frame, like that.”

Ammonite is set against the backdrop of 1840. The film features Kate Winslet plays a real-life palaeontologist Mary Anning, who falls in love with depressed housewife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan). The two women eventually get into an affair.

