Titanic’s Kate Winslets Gets Recognised As Rose By An Old Man In Himalayas, Actress’ Reaction Is PRICELESS!

For Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, their characters from 1997 classic Titanic, Rose and Jack will be their USPs no matter how many films they do. Kate recently opened up how when she was on a trip to India, an old man in Himalayas recognised her as Rose and that made her emotional. Below is what exactly happened.

Recently in an interview the actress opened up on what the film gave her. She narrated an incident where an aged man identified as the character from Titanic and that made her emotional and she burst into tear in the very moment.

While talking to Candis magazine, Kate Winslet said, “Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it come out, I went to India.I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick – he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye. He looked at me and said, ‘You – ‘Titanic’.I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people,”

Further the actor said she is proud of director James Cameron who helmed the saga that touched million hearts. But at the same time the huge success that the film brought for everyone made her uncomfortable.

“I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all. All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me – I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue. I’m only human and that hurt! My twenties were a bit of a roller coaster, in fact, with some amazing times but some hard times too. These days I look back and think, ‘Whew – I went through all of that?’” She said.

Titanic released back in 1997 and took the audience across the globe by storm. The film went on to become a cult and till date is one of the milestones is the world of cinema and the genre.

