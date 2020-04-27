Katie Price Makes A SHOCKING Revelation On Facing Sexual Assault, Says “He Was Touching Me Down Below”

Katie Price is a popular American reality star. The former supermodel took to her social media handle to share a beautiful image of herself alongside her guard dog, who she adopted last year after she was brutally sexually assaulted in South Africa.

In one of her recent interviews, Katie has opened up on the horrific details of the robbery event that soon turned into a sexual assault, while she was at South Africa with her 5 kids.

Opening up about the Carjacking incident, Katie has revealed that she was so scarred by it all that she was eventually diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said that the police too told her that it was indeed a miracle that the assaulters did not kill her and her children. Revealing how and when it all happened, Katie said, “Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.”

Katie further said that she was more scared about the safety of her children. The reality star said, “I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

Katie concluded saying, “I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us. It has been so hard on poor Princess, my daughter. She can’t go anywhere on her own.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!