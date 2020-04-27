Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Sequels Postponed Due To COVID-19 Crisis; Check Out The New Release Dates!

The release dates of the much-awaited sequels of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise – ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ have been delayed due to the coronavirus scare globally. Paramount studios have now confirmed the postponed release dates of both the parts.

Mission: Impossible 7, which was originally slated to release on July 23, 2021, has now been pushed to November 19, 2021. And ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ initially supposed to hit theatres on August 5, 2022, will now be hitting the screens on November 4, 2022.

According to a report in Variety, the officials at Paramount studios have confirmed that the seventh sequel of the film was supposed to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was changed because of the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Hence, the release dates of both films have been postponed.

The upcoming sequels will be helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also directed the previous films from the MI franchise titled, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Fallout.

The massively popular franchise will continue with Tom Cruise as the indestructible undercover agent Ethan Hunt. Meanwhile, many Hollywood films have seen their release dates getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Films like Fast and Furious 9, Black Widow, Doctor Strange 2 and many other Hollywood biggies have been affected by this.

With more than 2.9 million people infected across the world, Coronavirus has officially become a major public health crisis the world has witnessed after 100 years. It has affected more than 2 lakh lives globally.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!