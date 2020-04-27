Joker: Turkey Farmer Suffers From Joaquin Phoenix AKA Arthur Fleck’s ‘Uncontrollable Laughter’ Condition & It’s Not Funny!

Last year, Joaquin Phoenix gave one of his career-best performances with Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film turned out to be a blockbuster worldwide with rave reviews from fans and critics. All thanks to the film’s success and Phoenix’s promising act, it had also received 11 Oscar nominations this year.

There are a lot of reasons why Joker will be one of the best works to come out of Hollywood. One such factor that the audience was impressed with from the film is Joaquin Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck’s laughter act. In the film, whenever Arthur is anxious or tensed, he breaks into laughter and it sounds a bit weird. He always carries a chit along which mentions that his laughter is a medical condition so that people don’t misunderstand if he laughs during a serious situation.

The latest news coming out of Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News is that a man from Turkey is suffering our Joker’s same ‘uncontrollable laughter’ condition. The person’s name is Kasim Can, a farmer who resides in the northwestern Turkish province of Kars. People in his village call him the ‘laughing man’.

The 48-year-old farmer has been having fits of laughter since birth and he doesn’t remember crying even once. Even when his father died, Casim burst into laughter. The psychiatrists told the Daily that the man laughs just like Joaquin’s character in his 2019 film Joker.

About his condition, Kasim Can said, “I laugh more when I see people laugh, I want this feature to be with everyone these days when we need to laugh the most.” Referring Joker, psychiatrist Serhat Tunç from Kafkas University said that Kasim might have faced psychological trauma during his childhood which has led to this condition. It is similar to Arthur Fleck who has a disturbed childhood. Serhat said, “We define this as a neurobehavioral disorder.”

