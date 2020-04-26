FRIENDS Trivia #5: THIS Lead Actor’s Real-Life Dad Made A Cameo In The Show

What’s keeping you sane in the lockdown? For us, it has to be FRIENDS. There’s no way you can’t watch an episode every day. It’s like our guilty pleasure to hog onto food like Matt LeBlanc’s character, Joey Tribbiani from the show and not watch him doing so. On today’s episode of trivia, we are going to tell you whose real-life dad made a cameo on the show.

It’s Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing. Yes, you read that right. Remember episode 18 of Season 4, ‘The One With Rachel’s New Dress’? She buys a new dress to impress her then-boyfriend Joshua and invites him to her place.

Rachel was then living at Chandler and Joey’s place where she has a duck and apparently Joshua is allergic to ducks. They then decide to go to Joshua’s place as his parents weren’t home and exactly when Rachel is sitting in her new dress to impress Joshua who was in the other room welcomes his parents and Rachel becomes all awkward at the moment. Joshua’s dad’s character is played by Matthew Perry’s real-life father, Jon Benett Father.

Isn’t it interesting? Matthew’s dad is an American singer, actor and model. The lead cast of the show consists of Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

For more such trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!