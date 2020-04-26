Saturday Night Live: Miley Cyrus Singing Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Is Breaking The Internet

Miley Cyrus appeared as the musical guest of the NBC sketch comedy series, where she surprised the Saturday Night Live audience. Miley was introduced by Brad Pitt, and then the singer gave a stunning performance as she sang a cover to Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”.

The broadcast format has changed due to the coronavirus lockdown, as now the performers have to record their tapes from home. Under a red light, the Wrecking Ball singer performed a breathtaking cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” in the backyard of her home. Many celebs have been indulging in at-home performances lately, but unlike them, Miley totally rocked her set-up. She was joined virtually by her talented guitarist for the performance.

Chris Martin also appeared as the guest on the series, viewers expected him to sing Coldplay hits, instead, he covered an iconic Bob Dylan’s 1975 Blood on the Tracks song “Shelter from the Storm”. Apart from Miley and Martin, the 45th season of Saturday Night Live has been graced by other elite singers namely Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Chance the Rapper.

It’s not the first time Miley has performed classic rock songs on Saturday Night Live. In 2018, she sang a cover to John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and Sean Lennon. As soon as Cyrus’ cover of Wish You Were Here came out, it became a topic of discussion on the internet.

Miley is currently in quarantine with her 23-year-old boyfriend Cody Simpson.

