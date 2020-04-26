Kylie Jenner Posing In Her 278.43 CRORES Worth Lavish Villa Is Leaving Our Mind Boggled! WATCH

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is always making headlines for something or the other. Amid the lockdown, she spending time with her daughter, Stormi in her beautiful house which is worth 287 crores in Holmby Hills neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. Yes, you read that right. We have often seen her sharing pictures and videos of her lavish mansion but this new one will make your jaws drop.

She shared a picture on Instagram showing off her curves but what also got our attention is her lavish house. The house looks massive and has 19,250 square foot and that sounds crazy, isn’t it? Kylie and her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are all quarantining in their respective homes.

Check out the pictures here:

If this doesn’t make you dream big, we don’t know what will!

Kylie is a self-made billionaire and has a makeup line of her own called Kylie Cosmetics. It’s so popular among her fans and has got a fanbase of its own. She recently launched her skincare as well, which is called Kylie Skin and has got really good reviews.

Adding to the Billionaire Clan, Kylie’s brother-in-law and Kim’s husband and rapper Kanye West is the newest addition to the club. Forbes declared Kanye as a billionaire and which means that he’s the second billionaire in the Kardijenners family. Kudos to the entire family!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!