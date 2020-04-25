FRIENDS Trivia #4: Only THIS Actor Didn’t Audition For The Show & Got One Of The Leading Roles

We hope you enjoyed our yesterday’s trivia on the most popular sitcom in the history of Hollywood. Yes, it’s Friends and we can debate about it for LONG. And trust us, when we say long, we really mean it. In today’s trivia episode, we are going to talk about how David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller was the only person who didn’t have to audition for the role.

Yes, you read that right. David was the only person to not audition for his role in Friends show. One reason is that he’s a natural at what he does, simply the BEST. And another reason being, that he already met Martha Kauffman, one of the creators of Friends and auditioned for the pilot episode they shot a year ago.

When Martha, David Crane and Kevin Bright were auditioning people for the show, Martha revealed that David was stuck in her head and she wanted him to play the role of Ross. Back in 2012, Martha revealed, “Schwimmer had auditioned the year before for a pilot we were making, and he just stuck in our heads. That was an offer. No audition.”

Well, divorces weren’t so bad after all for Ross, we guess.

For more such trivia stay tuned to Koimoi

