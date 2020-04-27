Kendall Jenner’s Throwback Bikini Pic On The Beach Is Now Making Us Miss The Waves Amid Lockdown!

If there’s one thing that celebs all over all the world are really missing at this moment, it is vacations. American star Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to share some of her old vacation pics from Bahamas beach in which she can be seen wearing a string bikini.

Kendall wrote along with the post that she wants to go back so badly. “i wanna go back so bad” she captioned the photo gallery.

Hailey Bieber who was also craving some sun and thinking about Jamaica recently took to the comment section of Kendall’s post and wrote, “meet ya there”

Well, we must say Kendall thoroughly slays in the bikini look and a lot of her fans must be drooling right now.

Her comment section is meanwhile flooded with appreciative comments by fans who can’t get over her beauty.

Recently, the Columbian singer Maluma revealed that he has a massive crush on Kendal Jenner and that he lost his heart to her ever since he first saw her.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Maluma said, “Everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. I’m going to say it again, she’s my crush!”

Talking about how he felt nervous when he first met her during a shoot for Calvin Klein, he said, “We were shooting together, and then she saw me, and I got so nervous, that I’m sure that she noticed it, of course.”

We wonder what Kendall has to say about this.

