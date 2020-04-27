Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Joins Justin Bieber & Others For ‘Stronger Together’; Deets Inside

While the world is doing its bit to battle the pandemic COVID-19, celebrities are going the extra mile to create funds for those in need. In a similar attempt several Canadian singers like Justin Bieber, Drake, Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Adams.

The special fundraiser called, Stronger Together – Tous Ensemble, that was aired across several Canadian networks was organized to raise a CA$ 150 million fund for the Food Banks Canada, amid the ever-increasing need for food supply to the needy.

But what has got everyone’s attention is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a brief appearance towards the end of the 90-minute gig. Rapper Drake who performed the closing ceremony was quoted saying, “It’s just incredible to see people who have to leave their families every day and go to work amidst this crisis, as dangerous as this is, just really the glue holding us all together. So thank you, thank you very much for that.”

The show featured all artists come together for the special live via video conferencing. The special also featured Michael Buble, Celine Dion, Avril Lavigne and Barenaked Ladies.

Meanwhile, the world is grappling to find its way back to normalcy amid the never seen before crisis situation, with everyone doing their bit to give some relief to the less privileged. Do let us know what have you been doing to fulfill your bit in the comments section below.

