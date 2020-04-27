Chrissy Teigen Gives A Savage AF Reply To Those Who Trolled Her ‘Square Body’ In Latest Swimsuit Video!





Chrissy Teigen is quite active on social media, especially Twitter. The gorgeous lady is quite vocal on her page and never shies away from sharing her thoughts on anything. Whether it’s trolls or any negativity, the model knows how to handle it with class.

Recently, Chrissy shared a video on her Twitter page in which she’s wearing a swimsuit. As soon as she shared the video, there were hundreds of comments in the reply section. A lot of people praised her, however, there were also those who targetted her for her physical appearance.

Chrissy Teigen got trolled for her ‘square body’ in her recent video and she made sure to give it back. In the video, she said, “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst. Trap thirst, thirsting you with trap.”

Along with the trolls, there were also people who supported her. The model shared one of the tweets supporting her and gave it back to the trolls. She wrote, “Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

She further shared, “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Check out the tweets below:

Well, this isn’t the first time Teigen was trolled and she gave back a savage AF response. Her fearful persona is one of the reasons why she enjoys such a huge fan following!

