Jeffree Star Called Out For Lying About Dahvie Vanity’s Sexual Assault Allegations!

For over a decade, Blood On The Dance Floor singer Dahvie Vanity has been the focus of numerous rape and sexual assault allegations, most stemming from encounters with underaged fans. Yet for all the women who have spoken out against the electro-scene musician, his fan base remains rabid and he has yet to face legal repercussions. Recently, his tourmate Jeffree Star Was questioned about Vanity’s sexual assault allegations and the singer was called out for not speaking about it.

In an interview with “To Catch A Predator’s” Chris Hansen, makeup artist and singer Jeffree Star answered questions about sexual assault allegations against his previous tourmate Dahvie Vanity. Star claimed to have no knowledge of any inappropriate activity between Vanity and underage girls while they were worked together. Screenshots of deleted tweets, however, show Star calling Vanity lowest worthless scum and a child molester in 2010.

Tweets dated after that show Star telling people to “get over the negativity” and promoting an album from Vanity’s band, Blood On The Dance Floor.

“We’re talking about a very serious subject, and this person needs to go to jail,” Star told Hansen in the interview. “Don’t use me to distract from the victims, and the justice that they need, and putting this person away.”

Nearly 10 years after the two were on tour, at least 21 women have accused Vanity of sexual assault and rape. An investigation from the Huffington Post revealed that

Vanity allegedly committed a form of statutory rape in Florida, but the victim did not pursue legal action.

These tweets, coupled with Star’s responses to questions from Hansen, prompted some serious backlash from people online. Many believe Star changed his story because he stood to make money from Vanity’s continued success.

Hansen announced that his show, “To Catch A Predator,” will be investigating allegations against Vanity.

