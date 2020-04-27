Jeffree Star Called Out For Lying About Dahvie Vanity’s Sexual Assault Allegations!

For over a decade, Blood On The Dance Floor singer Dahvie Vanity has been the focus of numerous rape and sexual assault allegations, most stemming from encounters with underaged fans. Yet for all the women who have spoken out against the electro-scene musician, his fan base remains rabid and he has yet to face legal repercussions. Recently, his tourmate Jeffree Star Was questioned about Vanity’s sexual assault allegations and the singer was called out for not speaking about it.

In an interview with “To Catch A Predator’s” Chris Hansen, makeup artist and singer Jeffree Star answered questions about sexual assault allegations against his previous tourmate Dahvie Vanity. Star claimed to have no knowledge of any inappropriate activity between Vanity and underage girls while they were worked together. Screenshots of deleted tweets, however, show Star calling Vanity lowest worthless scum and a child molester in 2010.

Tweets dated after that show Star telling people to “get over the negativity” and promoting an album from Vanity’s band, Blood On The Dance Floor.

Nice 9 year old tea sis. You're just trying to start something 🙄 — Lillie Zimmerlee (@Star_Child97) April 21, 2020

Tea is something petty. People getting sexually assaulted by dhavie isn’t “tea.” Jeffree supporting him after being well aware of him being a pedophile isn’t “tea.” pic.twitter.com/jC57RBJEiI — 🦋 αвurlчnn 🦋 (@clown_critique) April 21, 2020

“We’re talking about a very serious subject, and this person needs to go to jail,” Star told Hansen in the interview. “Don’t use me to distract from the victims, and the justice that they need, and putting this person away.”

Nearly 10 years after the two were on tour, at least 21 women have accused Vanity of sexual assault and rape. An investigation from the Huffington Post revealed that

Vanity allegedly committed a form of statutory rape in Florida, but the victim did not pursue legal action.

"I did not see any sexual crimes happen" YOU LITERALLY TWEETED THIS BACK IN THE DAY. YOU AND JAYY VON MONROE KNEW AND SAW SHIT. YALL WERE HANGING WITH DAHVIE WHEN HE WAS WITH DAMIEN WHO WAS 10 YEARS OLD AT THE TIME. YOU WERE ON STAGE WHEN DAHVIE GRINDED ON A MINOR #hansenxjeffree pic.twitter.com/bOx4WfSnZV — A҉n҉g҉i҉e҉ J҉u҉n҉g҉k҉o҉o҉k҉ ҉A҉d҉m҉i҉r҉e҉r҉ ⛓⁷nsfr (@jungooscheeks) April 27, 2020

These tweets, coupled with Star’s responses to questions from Hansen, prompted some serious backlash from people online. Many believe Star changed his story because he stood to make money from Vanity’s continued success.

I find it ironic how much Chris talks about standing up for the victims which is the excuse he gave about not doing the Onision interview but then he kisses ass to Jeffree Star which is obviously affecting all the victims of Dhavie — Cori_ville (@Corrriii_ville) April 26, 2020

all credibility jeffree star had in my book has gone down the toilet. you fully knew what was going on, but since dahvie was all up in your wallet, you shut up. you could’ve helped his victims, yet you were too motivated by money to see that. #hansenxjeffree — 𝓂𝒶𝒹𝒾 (@madiminskyy) April 27, 2020

Hansen announced that his show, “To Catch A Predator,” will be investigating allegations against Vanity.

