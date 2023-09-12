Jeffree Star is one of the biggest names worldwide in the beauty industry, and his fans swear by his products. The makeup artist enjoys a huge fan following among fans worldwide and never shies away from expressing his views on issues during interviews or on social media platforms. On to the series of new events, Star appeared on a podcast and exposed the dark side of the beauty industry while taking digs at fellow makeup artist and YouTuber James Charles and called him the biggest ‘piece of sh*t’. Scroll below to watch!

Jeffree is quite popular on social media and has over 14 million followers on Instagram. Now, the drama between Star and Charles goes back in time, and they were once upon a time very close friends with each other.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Jeffree Star appeared on the ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast and spoke about his alleged feud with James Charles. Star said, “I got c*cky and thought that I could ‘expose’ someone else’s trauma and story to X-out someone else.” He added, “He is the biggest piece of sh*t in the beauty industry.”

The makeup artist said, “That person did not want me to; therefore, this person is still free. And to see this person still out there… they’re not thriving like they used to be at all… It’s just interesting.”

He also called out the dark side of the beauty industry while talking about ‘demonic snakes’ and said, “He allegedly has done a lot of horrible things. He admitted to talking to minors… he is a f*cking piece of sh*t.”

When the host asked, “You’ll have to tell me who it is later so I can steer clear of that human.” Jeffree Star said, “Oh! His name is James Charles.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)

What do you think about Jeffree Star exposing James Charles in his latest podcast interview? Tell us in the space below.

