Hugh Jackman is one of the A-lister actors of Hollywood who is known for his personality, acting skills and obviously his handsome face. However, he is mostly known for his superhero character Logan aka Wolverine in the X-Men series under the Marvel universe. But did you know before Daniel Craig, James Bond producers offered the role to Hugh, but he turned it down? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to read more.

It seemed that during the time of the offer, Hugh found a lot of reasons for not accepting James Bond, as he didn’t want to carry its old-legacy forward after Pierce Bosnan left the spot empty. Jackman also wanted to explore different characters rather than focussing on one such iconic role that might become the rest of his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman, in an interview with Variety, explained how he doesn’t want to be typecast and which is why he couldn’t say yes to James Bond, as that would have lowered his chances to explore different roles. He even mentioned that after playing Wolverine in X-Men movies it was difficult for him to land other roles. He had shared, “I always tried to do different things, but there was a time between ‘X-Men 3’ and the first Wolverine movie when I could see the roles getting smaller. People wanted me to play that kind of hero part exclusively. It felt a little bit claustrophobic.”

In the same interview, talking about why he turned down the James Bond offer, Hugh Jackman revealed that he wanted to make some changes in the plot but his request was declined upon which he decided to not take the discussion further. He shared, “I felt like they needed to become grittier and real. And the response was, ‘Oh, you don’t get a say. You just have to sign on.’ I was also worried that between Bond and X-Men, I’d never have time to do different things.”

However, after he rejected the role Daniel Craig took up the baton of playing James Bond and earned $82.4 million throughout his tenure. And, well, it seems Hugh Jackman never regretted his decision to turn it down. For the unversed, Hugh is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 that will hit the theatres on November 08, 2024.

Did you know about this? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is All Set To Grace Us One Last Time With Season 5, Premiere Date Announced

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News