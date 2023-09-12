Besides his brilliant acting skills, Ryan Reynolds is known for his humour and wit in Hollywood. The actor never misses an opportunity to troll his friends in the fraternity, and only one person can savagely and single-handedly troll him, that happens to be his wife and actress, Blake Lively. Today, we bring you a throwback to when a Ryan fan got his name tattooed on his b*tt in red & black comic sans lettering, leaving the Deadpool actor in shock. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actor was recently shooting for his upcoming Marvel flick ‘Deadpool 3’, but the makers had to halt the shooting due to the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike. Ryan recently celebrated wife Blake’s birthday and gave a glimpse of it on Instagram, where the actor enjoys a huge fan following.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, a fan named Pool Spidey on Twitter shared his tattoo on the platform, leaving everyone in shock. He got Ryan Reynolds’ name tattooed on his b*tt in red and black in Comic Sans lettering, and that’s the most courageous thing to do being a fan.

Reacting to the tattoo on Twitter, the Deadpool actor wrote, “Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!? Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent.”

Take a look at it below:

Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!? Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent. https://t.co/Tf1E6BfBcC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2017

We don’t know how Blake Lively reacted to seeing his husband’s name tattooed on someone else’s b*tt. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to a fan’s b*tt tattoo on Twitter back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

