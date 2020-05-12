Bill Murray & Guy Fieri To Face-Off At ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’ In Order To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

The world has come still following the Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed lives and led to the loss of jobs of many people across the globe. Hollywood veteran actor & comedian Billy Murray will be facing off popular American restauranteur Guy Fieri for a good cause.

The actor and restauranteur duo will be competing at ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’ to make the best Nachos to raise funds for Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The event will be aired live on the Facebook page of Food Network on 15th May at 5 pm EST.

The fund raised with ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’ will be aid to restaurant workers who have lost their jobs amid coronavirus pandemic. Popular Chef Carla Hall will host the show and former professional basketball player Shaquille O’ Neal along with actor Terry Crews will be judging the event.

The interesting part is, not just Bill Murray and Guy Fierei, even their sons will be part of the event, as they will assisting their fathers to make the best Nachos.

Talking about Bill Murray, the legendary actor who in his 40+ years career in Hollywood has acted in over 60+ films was last seen on the big screen in Ruben Fleischer’s Zombie-Comedy venture Zombieland: Double Tap.

Bill Murray also has two projects under his belt in the form of filmmaker Wes Anderson’s comedy-drama, The French Dispatch, and also director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!