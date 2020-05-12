DC Comics & Show Writer Martin Pasko Passes Away, Friend Paul Levitz Writes A Heartbreaking Post In His Memory

After Coronavirus Pandemic and deaths of many much loved global celebs, people have hardly any strength left to take bad news. But guess, we’ve to take more as the news of DC comics writer Martin Pasko’s passsing away broke in today. The man who was responsible for writing DC shows and books as well left the mortal world on Sunday. He was 65.

DC publisher Paul Levitz announced the heartbreaking news of Martin Pasko’s death through a Facebook post. The emotional post read as saying, “This is a hard one to write, bear with me. I just received word that Martin Pasko passed away.

Marty (Martin Pasko) was part of my life almost forever. FANTAZINE, which he and Alan Brennert produced from just before Paul Kupperberg and I started our fanzines, was one of our inspirations. I still have the note Marty sent ‘resigning’ from the fanzine business claiming we were doing what he’d hope he could do, scrawled loudly in his bold handwriting. We became good buddies during his time as an editorial assistant to Julie Schwartz at DC while I was assisting Joe Orlando, and ended up rooming together for a couple of years when I moved out of my folks’ house. He and I were part of now-legendary poker games, collaborated on a tale or three, and even though he headed out to Los Angeles to seek the next stage of his career, our lives stayed intertwined. He wrote stories for me when I was an editor, stood up in my bridal party, and connected back with me professionally when he was writing and story editing on BATMAN ADVENTURES. After the Northridge Quake, he came back to New York, and did another stint at DC, heading a special projects editorial team before ultimately returning to LA.”

Further talking about how people mostly know Martin Pasko for his writing, he said, “But you’re more likely to know Marty from his writing. He was the first. of the fan generation to be the regular writer on SUPERMAN (then THE prestige assignment at DC), helped bring Wonder Woman back to glory after her detour out of costume, and touched the lives of most of the DC heroes. In television he built an impressive list of credits, including ROSEANNE, TWILIGHT ZONE and a ton of animation. He was the writer of MASK OF THE PHANTASM, the first Batman animated movie. Along the way he picked up an Emmy Award, and the respect of his peers.

Marty connected with comics originally as a letterhack, with Julie Schwartz pinning the label ‘Pesky’ Pasko on him. Whether commenting on the latest comic he read, the events of the day in politics, creative theory, or just making conversation, Marty had one of the sharpest wits of our generation, and opinions…oy, did he have opinions. I learned from him, learned by arguing with him, and took joy in ample helpings with the hamburgers or Chinese food we shared over the decades.”

A heartbroken Paul also showed his immense pain regarding the situation and wrote, “There are too many tales to tell (and quite a few I won’t), and I’m pissed at him for dying when we can’t even have a proper funeral. But the odds are you’ve read his work, credited or not, or enjoyed a comic or cartoon or tv show or even a theme park event he made better, even as he relentlessly complained about the difficulties of making it as good as it ‘should’ be. Marty (Martin Pasko) didn’t have a genius for making anything easy (especially for him), but he had a real genius for making creative magic. Go read one of his stories or watch one of his shows, and raise a glass to a writer who always gave you his all.”

The details of Martin Pasko’s demise are still unknown.

Well, Martin is no more between us physically but his work will continue to inspire and entertain millions of people for centuries to come. May his soul rests in peace.

