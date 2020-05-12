Bryan Adams Puts Out Rant Against Chinese Wet Markets For Spreading COVID-19, Sings Rendition Of His Song ‘Cuts Like A Knife’

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has claimed many lives worldwide and a huge number of people are fighting with it. The pandemic is turning out to be fatal with each passing day. Now Canadian star Bryan Adams has posted an explosive rant against the Chinese Wet Markets which are being blamed for being the root cause of the pandemic.

Bryan Adams was supposed to start his tour on Monday. He was supposed to perform in several shows in London’s Albert hall but COVID-19 shelved it all. This was the reason he vented out all his anger for China’s Wet Markets in an Instagram post.

Bryan Adams wrote, “CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan.”

Further, Bryan Adams addressed his fans and well-wishers and expressed he misses them. He wrote, “To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X.”

Bryan Adams, who is also an animal rights activist, with the caption shared a video. In the video, he can be seen singing the acoustic rendition of his song ‘Cuts Like A Knife’. Though he kept the post live on Instagram and deleted a similar one from Twitter, people are having mixed reactions about it.

