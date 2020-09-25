Nicole Scherzinger has given her fans a field day with a now-deleted Instagram post. But what exactly did the Pussycat Doll singer post to get this reaction? Well, looking at the pictures in the post, fans began assuming that she is pregnant. Read on to know more about it below.

The vocalist shared a couple of pictures and a video on social media in which she is sporting a bright yellow jumper. The crop top of outfit shows off her midriff and fans are speculating the presence of a baby bump there. For those who do not know, Nicole is in a pretty serious relationship with X-Factor: Celebrity star Thom Evans.

Nicole Scherzinger deleted the post when fans started asking questions regarding the visible bump. A while, she re-uploaded the pictures and simply captioned it with three emojis. The caption read, “:💛💋✨” ( A yellow heart, lips and a star)

While the picture focuses on her yellow outfit, the focal point of the boomerang video is Nicole Scherzinger’s high ponytail. Check it out above.

Talking about the replies on her post, the re-uploaded post too features some comments about a speculated pregnancy. One Instagram user asked the songstress, “Are u pregnant??❤️” This comment received many more responses of fans wondering the same.

One reply to it read, “She took it down and re up loaded it lmao she must be.” Another response read, “I can see a bump from under her belly button🤷‍♀️ cant be food.” While a third reply was, “She don’t look pregnant and if she was how is that your business?”

Talking about Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evan’s relationship, Thom appeared on X Factor: Celebrity last October and the couple began dating soon after. This summer, Nicole met his parents in Portugal.

In July, an article on The Sun revealed that Pussycat Dolls singer and Thom had told friends they were on starting a family. The report also stated that the couple was house-hunting in London as Thom currently lives with his brother and a housemate in the UK city.

The site quoted a friend of the couple saying, “Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months.”

What do you think – is Nicole Scherzinger pregnant? Let us know in the comments below.

