Singer Nicole Scherzinger has revealed she injured herself while filming the music video of her new song “React”, which features her in racy PVC leotard.

Scherzinger and her bandmates of The Pussycat Dolls have been busy promoting their new single “React”.

Scherzinger and her bandmates of The Pussycat Dolls have been busy promoting their new single “React”.

She has revealed that she injured herself during filming for their intense and racy music video, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking in an Instagram video posted to the The Pussycat Dolls’ story, the singer said: “We worked so hard on the video in fact… I through my back out and a couple of ribs out but it is all for the love.”

She added: “We did it because did not want to disappoint!”

She had told The Times that her new rugby player beau, Thom Evans, has never seen “discipline” like it and that they can all still do the splits.

She said: “My boyfriend said to me, ‘I’m a rugby player and I’ve never seen anything like this: the disciple and the work. You guys do not stop, you challenge each other, you push each other to the limit’.”

It comes just days after the band shared a sultry photo in promotion of their music video for “React”. The five women were dripping wet as they posed on chairs having been doused in water. They posed with their legs spread in tiny leotards for the reunion video.

The Pussycat Dolls were formed in 2003 and went on to release hit songs like “Don’t cha” and “Buttons”. They disbanded in 2009 amid speculations of a rift over Scherzinger’s dominance in the group.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!