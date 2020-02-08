Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s Last Weekend Ka Vaar To Witness NO Eviction?

Bigg Boss 13: Fans were taken aback when rumours of double eviction during Salman Khan’s last Weekend Ka Vaar broke out. While there were even reports that Mahira Sharma has been evicted, her mother came forward to quash all the rumours. But now contrary to it all, looks like the makers have some other plans for their viewers.

While the Weekend Ka Vaar is said to witness a lot of exciting content, be it Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ inside the house, along with questioning Salman Khan, to the host lashing out at Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for terming the show biased. But amongst it all, one thing that isn’t happening is evictions!

If recent reports are to be believed, there will be no eviction taking place either today or tomorrow. Instead, the show might witness the same either during the mid-week period or could be on Monday or Tuesday as well! This also means that all 7 contestants (Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma) are making it to the finale week!

A Twitter account called The Khabri has spilled the tea for the Bigg Boss 13 fans. “Exclusive #weekendkavaar NO EVICTION All Top 7 In FINALE Week High Chances of mid Week Eviction Monday or Tuesday,” their tweet reads.

Check out the post below:

Exclusive #weekendkavaar NO EVICTION All Top 7 In FINALE Week High Chances of mid Week Eviction Monday or Tuesday — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, recently rumours were rife that Mahira Sharma has been evicted from the house in a sudden elimination. However, her mother Sania Sharma called up the makers and confirmed that the news had been false. She came forward to share the information and quashed all the information that could affect her daughter’s game in the show.

