Mariah Carey Now Reveals Her Elder Sister Allison Drugged Her & Tried To Sell Her ‘Out To A Pimp’ At The Age Of 12





Mariah Carey is one of the most popular singers in the world. All I Want For Christmas Is You singer recently appeared at the Oprah Winfrey show and spoke about her personal life that most of us aren’t aware of. The most shocking details she revealed about was her sister’s Allison.

The Grammy-award winning singer revealed that her elder sister drugged her and tried to sell her out to a pimp when she was just 12-year-old.

When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” said Mariah Carey revealed on The Oprah Conversation.

When asked to describe her siblings, Carey revealed her sister Allison and brother Morgan as ‘extremely violent’ and ‘damaged’.

Speaking about her parents, the Without You singer said, “We don’t even really know each other, and that’s the thing. We didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family.”

Talking about both her sibling’s verbally ‘attacking’ her publicly all these years, Mariah told Oprah, “[My siblings] just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together, as a family, and I was, for the most part, living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality it was not.”

Mariah also revealed that her siblings, “Have always thought that [her] life was easy’ and ‘also always looked for … a get rich quick scheme.”

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: John Cusack Denies Being Offered Breaking Bad’s Walter White: “I Don’t Even Want To Think…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube