When Johnny Depp Tortured A Teenage Leonardo DiCaprio On The Sets Of 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape'

Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the most talented stars in Hollywood. While they have impressed everyone with their acting skills and star power, do you know both of them starred together in 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? Well, if you don’t know it’s not your fault at all. As it is not among the famous films of the stars.

Today we’ll talk about how Johnny Depp was miserable in his life while shooting for the film along with Leonardo DiCaprio. And also about the fact that he tortured the star on sets.

In an interview for Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Johnny Depp revealed that he was very disengaged with Leo on the sets. He admitted that he tortured him on the sets while the actor was just a teenager. Depp said that Leonardo as a teenager always wanted to talk to him about video games. However, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star said that he hardly used to entertain any conversation with him. Amazed? Keep on reading!

While Johnny Depp made all of these revelations, he also said that he respects Leo a lot. “I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot,” he said. “He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row.” he added.

Now talking about why was Johnny Depp miserable on the sets of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, it’s said that the reason was his breakup with Winona Ryder. It is said that the star was in a serious relationship with the Stranger Things actress. As they were engaged, Depp was heartbroken after the split. The kind of pain he was going through can be estimated from the fact that he got a tattoo dedicated to her. The tattoo read, “Winona Forever.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio signed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape just to work with Johnny Depp. He, in fact, rejected a big film titled Hocus Pocus for it. Talking about the same, Leo once told Variety, “I don’t know where the hell I got the nerve.”

“You live in an environment where you’re influenced by people telling you to make a lot of money and strike while the iron’s hot. But if there’s one thing I’m very proud of, it’s being a young man who was sticking to my guns,” he added.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape did a lifetime business of $10 million according to Box Office Mojo.

