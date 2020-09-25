Netflix To Produce A Series Based On The Three-Body Problem; US Senators Urges To Scrap The Plan

The streaming giant Netflix earlier this month had announced that it is considering to adapt The Three-Body Problem and two sequels into a TV series. The creators of HBO megahit Game of Thrones, DB Weiss and David Benioff, will be leading the project. Liu Cixin, who is the author of Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, will serve as consulting producer of the TV series.

As the streaming giant is planning to turn the books into a live-action, English-language TV series, five Republican US senators have objected to their plan, citing that the author of the book has defended the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The senators have penned down a letter to Netflix pointing out that Liu had defended China’s clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region. His alleged comments were made to the New Yorker magazine in 2019, reports Reuters.

“If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty. If you were to loosen up the country a bit, the consequences would be terrifying,” said Liu, as reported by the news agency.

China’s treatment of the Uighurs has been widely criticized by the human rights group and the US. The Chinese foreign ministry in return had denied the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang repeatedly. The ministry had slammed the criticism and called it Anti-China forces are attempting to smearing its Xinjiang policy. They also claimed that the internment camps in question is vocational and educational institutions in the province.

However, the letter written by the senators, said that the streaming giant Netflix’s decision to adapt Liu’s work amounted to “normalization” of the Chinese government’s “crimes”. The senators wrote, “In the face of such atrocities in [Xinjiang], there no longer exist corporate decisions of complacency, only complicity.”

Previously, Walt Disney faced a lot of heat for filming Mulan in Xinjiang province of China.

