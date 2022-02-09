While many WWE fans are loving the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, there are some who are now really tired of seeing them again and again. Reacting to the criticism the feud is receiving, pro-wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam has backed the entire storyline.

Advertisement

Brock and Roman’s feud started at Summerslam 2021 when the former made a surprise return and indirectly posed a challenge to the head of the table. Ever since, the two have been at loggerheads regularly, with opponents like Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley changing the angle bit to avoid overdoing the feud.

Advertisement

Some fans are of the opinion that WWE is dragging the war between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns like anything and the saturation point has been reached. Rob Van Dam, on the other hand, feels that irrespective of how much the war between the two has been dragged, a lot of people still pay and watch them.

Rob Van Dam says, “Well, I think that the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar has everything about it that just sounds big, extravagant, everything, you know, ‘boom, in your face.’ That’s a match, I think, whether people like Roman or they are tired of seeing Roman, and even the same thing with Brock. Some people, fans might think, you know, that they get tired of him, you know, (Brock) getting all the good shots, best money, best job, whatever. I think regardless, people want to see those two guys fight,” as per Sportskeeda Wrestling.

“They are both main eventers that draw a lot of money, sell a lot of tickets apiece. I don’t know for sure if anyone else can fit that category because those two guys are just about as top as a guy can get unless you stay on top for years and stand out and become a legend, which I’m sure those two guys will if you don’t consider them legends already. But yeah, they are top of the food chain. That’s money right there,” the veteran adds further how much important the two stars are currently in the pro-wrestling industry.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face each other at Wrestlemania 38 for Universal Championship.

Must Read: Rita Ora Is The Latest Addition To The Cast Of Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube