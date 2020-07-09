Zayn Malik’s GF Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy came as quite a surprise for their fans all over the world. Excited fans shared their happiness and many celebrities congratulated the famous couple. Amongst all this, Zayn’s ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Ferguson talked about the couple’s new journey.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Rebecca Ferguson said, “I’m really mindful about what I say, for Gigi. If I was pregnant, I’d never want to hear my baby father’s ex talking about me and my pregnancy.”

The X-Factor runner up also said, “So all I’ll say is, any baby news is good news because it means a lovely little life is coming into the world.”

Rebecca Ferguson also refrained from saying anything negative about the pregnant model, “I don’t want to disrespect Gigi on their lovely relationship.”

Rebecca Ferguson was 24-year-old with two children when she dated the former member of the musical band, One Direction, in 2011. Zayn Malik was 18-year-old at the time. They went their separate ways after four months. Their relationship was quite criticized due to their six-year age gap.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid is very excited for her daughter and cannot wait to become a grandmother.

She said to RTL Boulevard, “I’m excited to become Oma [grandmother] in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

RTL Boulevard is a Dutch news outlet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!