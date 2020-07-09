Avengers: Endgame Trivia #100: The One Who Has Written ‘Chris Hemsworth’ Thor’s Comics Is Himself NOT WORTHY Of Picking Up The Hammer

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #100: The day is here! We’re hitting the century with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor fact. Yes, we know he’s one of much-loved superheroes from the lot and today’s trivia won’t disappoint his fans.

Now, if you’re still stuck to the article, you must be an Avengers fan and totally aware about “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” We saw Captain America fighting all the odds to prove himself worthy. We also learnt how this became possible for Captain America in our recent trivia.

But, did you know? The writer who wrote Thor’s comics is himself isn’t worthy of picking up the hammer. In a trivia published on Factinate, it’s said, “Michael Straczynski, writer of the Thor comic books, makes a cameo in the first Thor, as one of the men who attempts to pull Thor’s hammer out of the ground.”

It also states, “That gives you a sense of just how important Mjölner (the hammer’s name) really is. I mean this guy wrote the books, and even he’s not worthy. Who else could possibly stand a chance?”

Chris Hemsworth aka Thor is as vulnerable as anybody else and grapples with uncertainties just like everyone. The actor says he looks at vulnerability as an access point for the audience and feels they make the character more relatable.

“I’m as vulnerable as anybody else,” Hemsworth told IANS when asked about tapping into vulnerabilities for a character.

“You know, anything involving children, children (being) in jeopardy or if their safety is threatened, having children myself, it’s certainly easier to sort of draw upon the visceral nature of what that the circumstances would evoke in you,” he added.

