Singer-song writer Chris Brown never fails to keep his fans engaged on social media. The ‘Don’t Judge Me’ singer apart from his musical talent and work, has always been in news equally for his personal life.

Chris who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 68 million followers has been making headlines for his comment on model Ammika Harris’s Instagram post.

Ammika who like Chris is equally active on Instagram, on Tuesday posted an image of her in a casual look dressed in a sky blue attire and black pant. The model looked her gorgeous best, following which netizens had all praises for her. One among many who commented on her picture was Chris, as he commented ‘Mine’.

The very comment by Chris Brown was more than enough for netizens to gaga, as they suggested the duo get married in the comment section.

Below are a few of the comments which Netizens had for the alleged couple.

Chris and Ammika are blessed with a baby boy named Aeko Catori Brown. Earlier, there were rumours about things not going well between the duo following which they broke up. But now as per various reports, all is well between them, and the duo is still in touch with each other.

While Chris Brown is in The US, Ammika Harris and her son are in Germany amid lockdown.

