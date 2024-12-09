Mike Tyson slayed it In his short cameo in The Hangover. It was one of those moments no one saw coming, but it perfectly captured the film’s wild energy. His cameo wasn’t just about laughs; it showed us that the legendary boxer has talent outside the ring. But did you know the astonishing amount he earned for his mere 2 minutes rap in the movie? Well, it is baffling.

How Much Mike Tyson Got Paid In The Hangover?

Though Mike Tyson’s cameo in The Hangover might’ve been short, it was iconic. While the lead actors, including Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis, cashed in big time, Tyson was not so far behind. For the first The Hangover film, Tyson bagged $100,00,0 which multiplied to $200,000 for the second chapter and that memorable One Night in Bangkok cover. Jaw-dropping, right?

Mike Tyson On His The Hangover Cameo

Despite giving a memorable cameo in The Hangover, Mike Tyson wasn’t even aware he was part of the film until the night before shooting. According to Tyson, he was deep in the party scene, drinking, smoking, and doing drugs, when he randomly bumped into the movie’s stars at a nightclub.

He shared, “So I went in there, I’m checking these guys to see what they’re doing in my section. It was Zach, the other guy, and he said, ‘We’re going to be in a movie with you.’ And I said, ‘Yeah? When?’ And he said, ‘Tomorrow.’”

The boxing legend also admitted that he shot the scene while he was on drugs.

