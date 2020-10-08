Salma Hayek needs no introduction. The Mexican and American actress is already a rage in the Hollywood industry. She is known for her roles in movies like Wild Wild West, Frida Kahlo, Desperado etc. The actress is known to grabs eyeballs with whatever she does.

Salma is in the news yet again. The actress has played many shades onscreen, but the piece of information she just dropped on social media is quite a revelation. Want to know what the revelation is all about? Continue reading further.

According to reports in Report Door, Salma Hayek recently expressed how she is a devotee of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Yep, that is indeed true! Along with her message, she also shared a beautiful picture of the deity. The actress in her post mentioned how it’s this Indian goddess who helps her to connect with her inner beauty.

“When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Salma Hayek wrote. Well, this is fascinating and how. Check out her post below:

As soon as Salma shared this update on Instagram, many fans started to pour in positivity in the comment section. Well, this is not the first time a Hollywood star has found solace in an Indian god. Celebs like Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus and more also believe in the power of Hindu gods. Coming back to Salma, we loved this update.

Isn’t this such a wonderful thing to hear? Well, we are in awe of Salma Hayek and her way of finding her inner beauty. Do you guys agree with the actress? Would you also try something like this to find your inner beauty, girls?

