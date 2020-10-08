Chris Gayle Turns Rapper, Collaborates With Avina Shah: "It Is A Mix Of Jamaica, India & The UK"

West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle sure has a career alternative now. He is out making a mark in the world of music, and a new track he has collaborated on as a rapper has already crossed one million views on YouTube. Gayle tells you music comes naturally to him.

One of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket, Gayle prefers calling himself an entertainer. Fondly known as the Universe Boss, he says music is something he finds very enjoyable.

“I find it very enjoyable. I’ve grown up surrounded by music and sport – it’s a big part of our Jamaican culture and it’s in our blood,” Chris Gayle told IANS.

Chris Gayle recently collaborated with British Indian singer Avina Shah for a dance track titled “Groove” as a rapper.

“I was excited about doing this project and creating a song that anyone can listen and groove to — it is an international sound with a mix of Jamaica, India and the UK,” said Chris Gayle.

“We really enjoyed putting this song together and managed to put it together in a very short space of time. It was all done over the phone — a lot of WhatsApp messages back and forth to plan it out, but it worked out perfectly,” Chris Gayle added.

After shooting for the music video in Jamaica, Chris Gayle flew to Dubai for the Indian Premier League. He recalls using the lockdown period to polish his singing skills.

“I released a remix song with Stylo G called ‘Too hot’ during lockdown, and now this (‘Groove’) is my first collaboration with a female artiste. I had fun making this track and the response has been really great,” said Gayle.

Clearly, Chris Gayle is serious about his musical plans. “I’ve also just set up my music label, so we plan to launch more songs in the near future in various genres,” he informed.

