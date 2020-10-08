Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to release on PS4 on November 12. Here is a piece of great news for the game’s fans. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book, and it’s releasing a whopping two days before the game. No, we are not kidding. Read the full article to know the details.

The book is written by Brittney Morris, who is famous for writing Slay. The novel is titled ‘Wings of Fury,’ and is 288 pages long and will cost $16.

According to NME, “The events of the novel will lead directly into the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game. Wings Of Fury is set to retail for US$16 when it is released on November 10 and will span 288 pages.”

The report adds, “Marvel also revealed that Titan Books is also gearing up to release Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art Of The Game in February 2021. It will be an in-depth look at the game’s creative process, featuring concept art, in-game renders, plus exclusive insights from artists and developers at Insomniac Games, Marvel, and PlayStation. The art book will cost US$39.95 and span 192 pages.”

The novel’s official description reads, “With an exclusive adventure leading directly into the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury features Miles Morales coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man. A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be.”

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? 🕸️ Here’s your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/CY2wMIU2h1 — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 7, 2020

