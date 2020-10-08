Kristen Stewart On Saying ‘Everything Is Fine’ Being A Queer Actor: “That’s Bullshit, It’s Been Hard, Weird”

Even though Kristen Stewart has been in the Hollywood industry since 2000, she came to the limelight with Twilight (2008). And then as the film became a successful series, she emerged a huge star. Kristen then went on to woo her fans with films like Snow White and the Huntsman, Camp X-Ray, Charlie’s Angels and others.

Advertisement

Along with her work, Kristen Stewart has also made news for her personal life. Recently the gorgeous actress opened up about her dates and how it feels to be in the public eye all-time especially regarding her relationships. She also talked about how it is like being a popular queer person.

Advertisement

During an interaction with her Happiest Season director, Clea DuVall for InStyle, Kristen opened up about playing a queer person offscreen and being same in the real-life too. Talking about her experience of being a part of Happiest Season, Kristen said, “It deals with very poignant things that, for me, are extremely affecting and triggering — even though now the word “triggering” triggers me more than anything in the whole world. (laughs) But the movie is so funny and cute, and I loved the couple.”

“They’re both people I really felt protective of in different ways, because I’ve been on both sides of that dynamic where someone is having a hard time acknowledging who they are and the other person is more self-accepting. I (personally) came into the more complex aspects of myself a little bit later. I never felt an immense shame, but I also don’t feel far away from that story, so I must have it in a latent sense.” she added.

When Clea DuVall asked her if she used her own experiences while playing the role, Kristen added, “Yeah. The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.”‘

Kristen Stewart further explained that she hasn’t felt ashamed for her s*xual preferences but she has been scared of being open to public even about her straight relationships. “I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it. Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with this story. But back then I would have been like, “No, I’m fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything’s fine.” That’s bullshit. It’s been hard. It’s been weird. It’s that way for everyone.” Kristen Stewart said.

Kristen Stewart is currently in a relationship with Dylan Meyer.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Talked About Women’s Rights & Said, “Woman’s Right To Choose What To Do With Her Body…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube