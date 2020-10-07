Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Free From COVID-19 Stress, Gokuldhaamites Sing S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Songs

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will witness residents of Gokuldhaam Society unburdened of a looming worry of COVID-19. Each of them steps out into their balconies and is feeling fresh and light in the heart.

With renewed energy and vigour, TMKOC’s Gokuldhaamites are chirping away. When one of them decides to hum a song, the others catch on until everyone in the Society sing in unison. Right there, right then a moment gets created which becomes the highlight of the day for Gokuldhaam Society.

But there’s something very special about the songs. All songs sung by each of the residents are classics originally sung and composed by the late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Born on 4th June 1946 the versatile Indian singer passed away recently on 25th September 2020. In his loving memory, TMKOC has dedicated episodes singing some of his most renowned songs.

To not miss this S. P. B. special, watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Meanwhile, Kush Shah, one of the Taarak Mehta actors has expressed a desire to work with actress turned politician, Smriti Irani. Kush spoke about the same while talking to TellyTalkIndia. During an interview, he was asked about one actor or actress, he wishes to work with. He was accompanied by his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor, Raj Anadkat.

Smriti is a household name due to her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As of now, she is a leader in BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) and also holds the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Women and Child Development in the central government.

