Iron Mask Trailer Out: Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger Have An Epic Face-Off In This Actioner

Coronavirus has disrupted many industries in the world and Hollywood is one of them. After several projects stalled due to the pandemic, the film industry is slowly reeling back to normalcy. While the year 2020 is considered as the worst year in decades, there’s a glimmer of good even during these darkest times; as a new trailer of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, starrer fantasy adventure has been released online.

The film Iron Mask is back to bring us hope and it has everything a fan of fantasy adventure film can expect. The film is filled with dragons, pirate ships, luxurious facial hair, and many more. The film will be released online on November 20 and the Blu-ray version will be available on November 24.

The brand new trailer of the Iron Mask has made us all excited but the trailer also makes it very clear that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, even though being big names, they are not seen much in this movie.

As seen in the trailer above, both actors battle each other in a fantasy adventure of epic proportions. Chan plays the role of a Kung fu expert or simply called as Master, who must escape from the prison of James Hook, played by Schwarzenegger, in order to help his daughter to get the talisman that controls a dragon.

Hook in the middle of the castle-like-prison, says, “In 500 years, no one has ever escaped. Anyone who can get to the top is free. Who is next?” And the Master accepts the challenge to fight with the prison guard for his freedom. As the fight ensues, both also have respect for each other.

“You’re a great fighter,” Hook tells the Master.

Apart from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, the film Iron Mask also stars Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, who was also seen in the previous instalment of the film Viy. Late actor Rutger Hauer will also be seen in the film.

