Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Exact Replica In Latest Instagram Post

Every kid has a combination of looks from both their mother and family but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Matthew McConaughey’s Levi. McConaughey’s 12-year-old son, Levi, looks like a carbon copy of his dad in this picture shared by Matthew’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey on Instagram. The family is currently celebrating the release of the actor’s memoir Greenlights.

From the way his hair halls to his facial expression, this kid looks exactly like his Academy Award-winning.

Sharing the picture, Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey wrote on Instagram, “The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It’s been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now!”

In the picture, Levi and Camila have pure joy on their faces as the mother and son duo stare at some beautiful chocolate chip cookie they made after wrapping up a baking session with chef Rocco DiSpirito.

Seeing how similar Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi look, many fans and followers commented on the picture. One user replied, “Oh my goodness if there is more of a resemblance than this. Clone of his father! You and Matthew made beautiful children.” Another commented, “I’m a new follower but is that yalls son?! I’m kinda assuming because he looks like a mini Matthew McConaughney!! Ha.”

Some other comments on the post included, “Omg he looks just like Matthew!! What a doll!!,” “Omg that’s a mini Mathew McConaughey right there,” and “Mini-Matt.”

Talking about Matthew McConaughey’s memoir Greenlights, it was released on October 20, 2020, by the Crown imprint of Crown Publishing Group. According to reports, McConaughey exiled himself in the desert without electricity for fifty-two days to write the book. He Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation actor described the book as a collection of “stories, prayers, poems, people and places and a whole bunch of bumper stickers.”

What are your thoughts on Matthew McConaughey and Levi’s pic? Let us know in the comments.

