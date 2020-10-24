Nostalgia and good news hit us all at the same time yesterday as the makers announced a live-action remake of The Addams Family. Now while we all wait for the further updates about the project, Twitterati has even begun the casting of the series. It turns out everyone wants Johnny Depp to play Gomez Addams in unison, and we cannot agree more. Read on to know what they have to say.

Advertisement

If you are late to the party, Tim Burton is all set to develop a live-action series out of the much popular The Addams Family. The show that had a successful run is loved till date, and one can only be happy imagining how a live action version of this animated show would look like.

Advertisement

Amid internet wanting Johnny Depp, reports also have that the Tim Burton’s version of The Addams Family will be set in the present times and not recreate the era it was originally set in. This has surely left us intrigued about what possibly it will churn out to be. Meanwhile, coming to Depp, the actor has the highest vote to pay the patriarch Gomez Addams’ character and well we can’t deny he looks the part.

Voting Johnny Deep a user wrote, “Dear Void, Tim Burton is making a new Addams Family. Guess the cast will be something like Johnny Depp as Gomez, Helena Bonham Carter as Morticia, Martin Short as Fester, Christopher Walken as Lurch, Paul Reuben as Pugsley and Eva Green as Wednesday. Sounds about right?”

Another wrote, “This better involve Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter as Gomez and Morticia. II need another golden trio production desperately! Tim Burton, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter AND The Addams Family would be the perfect match!”

But turns out, the internet unlike Johnny Depp for Gomez is divided about who will play Morticia Gomez. The top contenders in the race for the female lead are Eva Green and Helena Bonham Carter. There are even few who want Meghan Fox or Winona Ryder to play the part.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp in The Addams family? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Exact Replica In Latest Instagram Post, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube