Nostalgia and good news hit us all at the same time yesterday as the makers announced a live-action remake of The Addams Family. Now while we all wait for the further updates about the project, Twitterati has even begun the casting of the series. It turns out everyone wants Johnny Depp to play Gomez Addams in unison, and we cannot agree more. Read on to know what they have to say.
Advertisement
If you are late to the party, Tim Burton is all set to develop a live-action series out of the much popular The Addams Family. The show that had a successful run is loved till date, and one can only be happy imagining how a live action version of this animated show would look like.
Advertisement
Amid internet wanting Johnny Depp, reports also have that the Tim Burton’s version of The Addams Family will be set in the present times and not recreate the era it was originally set in. This has surely left us intrigued about what possibly it will churn out to be. Meanwhile, coming to Depp, the actor has the highest vote to pay the patriarch Gomez Addams’ character and well we can’t deny he looks the part.
Trending
Voting Johnny Deep a user wrote, “Dear Void, Tim Burton is making a new Addams Family. Guess the cast will be something like Johnny Depp as Gomez, Helena Bonham Carter as Morticia, Martin Short as Fester, Christopher Walken as Lurch, Paul Reuben as Pugsley and Eva Green as Wednesday. Sounds about right?”
Another wrote, “This better involve Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter as Gomez and Morticia. II need another golden trio production desperately! Tim Burton, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter AND The Addams Family would be the perfect match!”
But turns out, the internet unlike Johnny Depp for Gomez is divided about who will play Morticia Gomez. The top contenders in the race for the female lead are Eva Green and Helena Bonham Carter. There are even few who want Meghan Fox or Winona Ryder to play the part.
This better involve Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter as Gomez and Morticia.
I need another golden trio production desperately! Tim Burton, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter AND The Addams Family would be the perfect match! https://t.co/brcTFWlH3l
— Nik-or-Treat. 🍁🍂🎃🖤 (@wildandbarefoot) October 23, 2020
Dear Void,
Tim Burton is making a new Addams Family. Guess the cast will be something like Johnny Depp as Gomez, Helena Bonham Carter as Morticia, Martin Short as Fester, Christopher Walken as Lurch, Paul Reuben as Pugsley and Eva Green as Wednesday. Sounds about right?
— Jeroen Moody (@jeroenmoody) October 23, 2020
Johnny Depp needs to be in the live action Addams family and that’s final!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Meghan Hinch (@Meghan_Hinch_92) October 23, 2020
Here is my fan cast I have so far for Tim Burton’s The Addams Family live-action TV Show
Johnny Depp as Gomez Addams
Eva Green as Morticia Addams
Chloe Moretz as Wednesday Addams
Jeremy Taylor as Pugsley Addams
Danny DeVito as Fester Addams #TheAddamsFamily pic.twitter.com/j9o7PQHOrJ
— 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚 6 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@Grande6Position) October 24, 2020
Johnny Depp is the only option for Gomez Addams in an Addams Family reboot. You can’t change my mind. pic.twitter.com/WJWxNhxorQ
— Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) October 22, 2020
i don’t know who needs to hear this but imagine a new “the addams family” movie directed by Tim Burton starring Johnny Depp as Gomez Addams and Eva Green as Morticia Addams. pic.twitter.com/ofDCw6Mynz
— azwah ✨ (@Khan_azwaSrkian) August 16, 2020
I still have hopes that #TimBurton will do his version of The Addams family m with #JohnnyDepp playing Gomez. I swear I will cry if that happens. ❤❤#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp https://t.co/xDS9Ns6MxM
— Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@PrinConsuella_) June 9, 2020
What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp in The Addams family? Let us know in the comments section below.
Must Read: Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Exact Replica In Latest Instagram Post, Check Out!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement