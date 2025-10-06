Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, has pulled off fantastic numbers at the Indian box office. After a solid start, the film maintained its grip and displayed impressive jumps on its first Saturday and Sunday. This resulted in a massive 4-day extended weekend. In the meantime, it has surpassed the domestic collection of KGF Chapter 1 and made a smashing entry to the 200 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Backed by the goodwill of Kantara (2022) and favorable word-of-mouth, the Kantara prequel opened at 61.85 crores. On day 2, it saw an expected drop but still managed to score 45.4 crores. On day 3, the film picked up brilliantly due to the Saturday factor and earned 55 crores. On day 4, Sunday, it picked up again and posted a strong number of 61.5 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at a staggering 223.75 crore net (all languages). Including GST, it stands at 264.02 crore gross at the Indian box office. Today, on day 5, it is expected to reach the major milestone of 250 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 61.5 crores

Total – 223.75 crores

Becomes the 3rd Kannada film to hit a double century!

As we can see, Kantara: Chapter 1 has entered the 200 crore club in just 4 days. With this, it has become the third Kannada film to score a double century in India. It has joined the league of KGF Chapter 2 (856 crore net) and Kantara (309.64 crore net). It also became the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top Kannada grossers in India (net collection):

KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores Kantara – 309.64 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 223.75 crores (4 days) KGF Chapter 1 – 185.24 crores Su From So – 92.33 crores

