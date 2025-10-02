Kantara Chapter 1 has finally opened in theaters, and cinema lovers are all set to see the film on the big screen. Rishab Shetty‘s film has already created a lot of buzz, especially after the first half captured the hearts of the audience across the globe. While the fans are standing in the queue for the prequel, a huge number of new audiences also wish to see the last installment first so that they can understand the story correctly.

Where To Watch Kantara?

The first movie in the franchise, Kantara, launched in 2022 and was a huge hit. It was different from other films due to its distinctive story, cultural origins, and powerful performances. The film made a strong impression on people throughout India and even found its way among viewers outside the country.

Regarding its streaming details, the film is easily accessible online. It can be viewed on Netflix if you have a subscription. It is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with a membership, or rented out in ultra high definition at a minimal fee. The film is available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, allowing viewers to choose their preferred language.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Plans

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have already finalized the streaming partner for Chapter 1. The film will get its release on Amazon Prime Video after it has completed its run in theatres. The release is said to be done in a variety of languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The deal for digital rights has reportedly been pegged at around Rs 125 crore, indicating the immense demand for the film.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1- There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God's chosen tribal leader.#Kantara will be available post-theatrical release on Prime Video.#AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents pic.twitter.com/uCg09qo8dm — Fiction Street (@digireels) March 19, 2024

Kantara Chapter 1 Story & Cast

Kantara Chapter 1 takes the audience back in time to explore the roots of its legend. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a warrior caught between his faith, responsibility, and destiny. The movie introduces the audience to the source of a guardian spirit and the ancient connection between humans and nature.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, who makes his Kannada debut. The film’s strong narrative and mystical concepts guarantee that the movie will be an intense and unforgettable ride for viewers.

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

