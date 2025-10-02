Our wait is finally over. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has been released in theatres, and the audience has already shared their initial reactions across various platforms. On X.com (formerly Twitter), viewers are expressing a largely positive response to this mythological period action drama. As a prequel to the highly successful Kantara (2022), the film dives deep into the historical roots of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. Without further delay, let’s take a look at what audiences are saying about Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Initial Audience Reaction

Initial audiences are expressing an extremely positive outlook towards the film, calling it one of the best theatrical experiences. For instance, one user wrote, “grips you with raw emotion, divine energy, and breathtaking visuals”

Kantara: Chapter 1 – Review 🔥 Rishab Shetty has done it again! This isn’t just a film – it’s an experience. From the first frame to the last, the movie grips you with raw emotion, divine energy, and breathtaking visuals. #KantaraChapter1 #KantaraChapter1review @shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/fjwjR3M4oj — MaDMa𝕏 (@Mad_MaXX_2) October 1, 2025

Some viewers praised the sequel but felt the “original is still superior.” One of the most talked-about aspects of Kantara: Chapter 1 is the background score, with many saying it perfectly captures the emotions the makers wanted to convey, allowing audiences to truly feel the intended impact. The audience hasn’t overlooked Rishab Shetty’s contributions, with many praising his work. As someone noted, “Rishab Shetty’s performance keeps you hooked from start to finish”

I’ve not seen anything more visually stunning on the big screen of late than Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. The film, however, struggles to breathe, drowning in its own larger-than-life mysticism, off-screen and on it. Original still superior. Review tomorrow. — Sucharita (@Su4ita) October 2, 2025

Audiences seem divided over the first half. While many appreciate its visual spectacle and well-executed action set pieces, others found it underwhelming due to the slow pacing. However, the second half is being universally praised. One user shared, “First half felt a bit slow. Story picks up with twist and totally matches our expectations.” Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, ” The last 40 minutes of the movie will LITERALLY GIVE YOU GOOSEBUMPS!” an experience many others seem to agree with.

Just watched Kantara Chapter 1

4/5 at Times Square – First half felt a bit slow – Story picks up with twist and totally matches our expectations 🙏🕉️ Thank you @shetty_rishab 👏👏#KantaraChapter1 #RishabShetty #KantaraChapter1review pic.twitter.com/7d4s2LZHuT — Abhishek Sinha (@asinha701) October 1, 2025

Some pointed out that the core theme of the franchise remains consistent: “Story-wise, it feels quite similar to the first installment, revolving around the familiar theme of a clash between higher and lower classes.”

#Kantara: Chapter 1 – Review ⭐⭐⭐#KantaraChapter1 is a good watch, carried strongly by Rishab Shetty’s brilliant performance. Rishab once again proves that there are no boundaries to his craft! The film picks up right where the first part left off and quickly shifts into an… — AUREEL (@AUREEL1995) October 2, 2025

Conclusion

Overall, the performances of the cast and the background score are widely praised by audiences, though many agree that the script has its low points. Viewers remain divided on whether this installment or the previous entry in the franchise is better, some consider Kantara: Chapter 1 superior, while others prefer the original. On the technical front, the VFX has received mixed reactions. While a few viewers felt it was just average, most feedback was positive. The music and background score, however, stand out as a unanimous highlight, earning praise across the board. Taking everything into account, the film has generated strong positive word-of-mouth, even though there are some exceptions. With audience appreciation for its performances, music, and emotional depth, the overall prospects of Kantara: Chapter 1 look promising.

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

