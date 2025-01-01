Kartik Aaryan had a fantastic 2024, where he proved himself to be one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Firstly, he garnered a lot of praise for his work in the Chandu Champion movie, for which he had trained extensively. Later in the year, he starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite going up against Singham Again, the Kartik Aaryan starrer was a hit at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, only behind Stree 2.

Aaryan is making waves on the big screen and in the real estate market. Known for his blockbuster performances and charm, Kartik has expanded his investment portfolio by acquiring two luxurious properties in Mumbai’s upscale Andheri area. While Kartik continues to command attention for his rumored sky-high fees, he is now in the news for where he invests the fees he gets.

Kartik Aaryan has bought one high-end residential and one commercial space in Andheri

As per a report by Mid-Day, Kartik Aaryan was looking for two properties in Andheri, which he has now reportedly bought. The properties are situated in one of Mumbai’s prime locations, known for its vibrant lifestyle and proximity to the entertainment industry hubs. The two properties include one high-end residential house and one commercial space reported to be over 2000 sq ft.

As per the report, producer Anand Pandit has assisted Aaryan in closing these deals. Besides a film producer, Pandit is also a real estate tycoon. This is not the first time Aaryan has been in the news for Real Estate. As per Mid-Day, the actor had began investing in real estate in June 2023. At that time, he had purchased two residential apartments in Juhu, which were reportedly priced at ₹17.5 Crore each. One of these properties is now rented out for about ₹4.5 Lakh per month.

Besides Juhu and Andheri, Kartik purchased an apartment in Versova in 2019, where he had lived in a PG during his early days. He also previously purchased a commercial 2000-square-foot office at Veera Desai. Actors like Big B, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sara Ali Khan also own space there. As per the mid-day report, Aaryan has also rented out this office.

