Akshay Kumar is famous for appearing in Bollywood remakes of regional films. Some of his remakes, such as Rowdy Rathore, Boss, and Holiday, have performed exceptionally well and are highly loved by the audience. According to the latest rumors, Akshay is set for another remake, and this time it will be based on a film starring South star Daggubati Venkatesh.

Akshay Kumar To Join Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi Remake?

According to Gulte, Akshay Kumar is now set to star in the remake of a popular Telugu hit, titled Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The original movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Daggubati Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others as part of the case.

The South film was released on January 14, 2025, and performed well at the box office. As reported earlier, the original movie has grossed approximately 256.54 crores worldwide. Now, the sources have confirmed that Akshay Kumar will reportedly be part of its Hindi remake and is expected to play the key role in the film.

Furthermore, it is reported that Dil Raju, the producer of the original film, will also produce the Hindi remake. It will be similar to how Sandeep Reddy Vanga first created Arjun Reddy and then made its Hindi remake as Kabir Singh. The plot of the film revolves around a rescue mission in which an ex-cop attempts to rescue a major figure while also juggling his relationship with his wife and his former lover.

Are Any Other Cast Member Confirmed For Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi Remake?

Besides Akshay Kumar, there are no updates on the other cast members for the film. According to a report from Republic World, the filmmakers are currently searching for the lead actresses and the supporting cast of the film.

In the original one, Meenakshi played the female lead. It will be interesting to see who will take on her role in the Hindi remake. Rest, in the forthcoming weeks, more updates are expected to surface about the Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi remake.

