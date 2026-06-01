The testing times begin for Malayalam crime thriller, Drishyam 3. Mohanlal starrer recorded a fantastic opening week, but the pace has since slowed. It has crossed the 225 crore mark worldwide and is chasing the global lifetime of Thudarum. Read the detailed report below!

Drishyam 3 Overseas Box Office Collection

As per the last update, Drishyam 3 has accumulated 113.75 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is Mohanlal’s second highest-grossing film, only behind L2: Empuraan (142.25 crore). The threequel is performing better in international arenas than in the domestic market. But only time will tell if it manages to garner the top spot.

Crosses 225 crore mark worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has amassed 227.85 crore gross. It is chasing the global lifetime of Thudarum, which earned 237.76 crore gross in its lifetime. Around 9.91 crore more are needed in the kitty to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Post that, the crime thriller will compete against Vaazha 2 to become the highest Mollywood grosser of 2026 at the global box office. All eyes are on the pace during the working days, as the word of mouth is currently mixed. Only time will tell whether Drishyam 3 manages to enter the top 3 by crossing Manjummel Boys.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 227.85 crore (8 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 96.70 crore

India gross: 114.10 crore

Overseas gross – 113.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 224.1 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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