Jeethu Joseph has long been considered a reliable name in Mollywood, often seen as a minimum-guarantee director. Even when lead actors face rough patches in their careers, a Jeethu Joseph film tends to perform well. Take Mohanlal, for instance — in the early 2020s, he had a string of flops with Aaraattu, 12th Man, Monster, and Alone. Then came Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph, which turned out to be a commercial success, proving his knack for connecting with audiences.

Similarly, Asif Ali, one of the leads in Mirage, had faced a series of flops as a protagonist. His previous collaboration with Jeethu Joseph, Kooman, had been a hit, setting high expectations for Mirage. Given this track record and considering that Jeethu Joseph is known for his thrillers, audience expectations were huge for Mirage. Unfortunately, it failed to live up to them at the box office. However, the film is now set to release on OTT, giving audiences a chance to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Mirage OTT Release Date & Platform

Mirage (2025) is going to be available on SonyLIV from October 20, 2025, onwards. Besides the original Malayalam version, the film will also be dubbed into six other languages: Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu.

What is the plot of Mirage?

Abhirami, played by Aparna Balamurali, discovers that her fiancé has been killed in a train accident. However, he was carrying something important, something that people are after. Soon, she finds herself being hunted by several groups. At the same time, an online journalist named Aswin, played by Asif Ali, decides to help her.

Mirage Cast & Crew

The film stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hannah Reji Koshy, Hakeem Shajahan, Sampath, and Arjun Syam Gopan. Mirage is directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by Jeethu Joseph himself, along with Srinivas Abrol and Aparna R. Tarakad. The cinematography is handled by Satheesh Kurup, and the music is composed by Vishnu Shyam. The film is produced by Mukesh R. Mehta, Jatin M. Seth, and C. V. Sarathi under the banners of E4 Entertainment and Naad Sstudios.

Mirage Trailer

